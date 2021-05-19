Watch the First Trailer for Ben Platt's ‘Dear Evan Hansen' Movie Musical

The official trailer for the "Dear Evan Hansen" movie is here – and just a heads up: The preview of the musical might have you shedding a few tears.

Ben Platt returns to the big screen in his titular role as Evan Hansen – a character that he first played while starring in the Broadway adaptation in 2016, for which he won a Tony, Emmy and Grammy award for his outstanding performance.

The movie, which is set for a September 24 release, follows Evan as he struggles with anxiety and isolation while attending high school. As an exercise given to him by his therapist, Evan begins writing letters to himself to encourage a better outlook on each day.

However, a fellow classmate named Connor gets a hold of one of these letters and later commits suicide with the note still in his pocket. The chain of events that follow put Evan in a spot that he least expected.

Ben's father, Marc Platt, served as a co-producer on the film adaptation and has also produced critically acclaimed films, including "La La Land" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7." Alongside Platt, the movie also has a star-studded cast including, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Amy Adams and Julianne Moore.

Back in June 2020, the "Pitch Perfect" star discussed his hope for the upcoming movie with Jimmy Fallon, revealing that the cast was in "COVID limbo where anything could happen" since the actor wasn't sure if the project would ultimately move forward.

"Some of us are getting a little long in the tooth, so I think it's like kind of a now or never kind of thing," Platt said. "But I'm hopeful that it can come together and we can find this way to do it. You'll be the first to know, but as of now, it could go either way. But I think it could be a beautiful thing, so we'll see."

Judging by the trailer alone, we see what a beautiful thing it did, in fact, become.