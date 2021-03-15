These Are the 2021 Oscars Nominees

The nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards were announced on Monday morning in a virtual ceremony hosted by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

David Fincher's "Mank" leads the group with 10 nominations and two women were nominated for best director for first time.

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg -- “Another Round”

David Fincher -- “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung -- “Minari”

Chloe Zhao -- “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell -- “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed -- “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman -- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins -- “The Father”

Gary Oldman -- “Mank”

Steven Yeun -- “Minari”

Best Actress

Viola Davis -- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day -- “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby -- “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand -- “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan -- “Promising Young Woman”

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen -- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya -- “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr. -- “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci -- “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield -- “Judas and the Black Messiah)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova -- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close -- “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman -- “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried -- “Mank”

Youn Yuh-jung -- “Minari”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers -- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton -- “The Father”

Chloe Zhao -- “Nomadland”

Kemp Powers -- “One Night in Miami”

Ramin Bahrani -- “The White Tiger”

Best Original Screenplay

Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas -- “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Lee Isaac Chung -- “Minari”

Emerald Fennell -- “Promising Young Woman”

Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder -- “Sound of Metal”

Aaron Sorkin -- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Animated Feature

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best International Feature

“Another Round”

“Better Days”

“Collective”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Best Documentary

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Best Film Editing

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt -- “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Erik Messerschmidt -- “Mank”

Dariusz Wolski -- “News of the World”

Joshua James Richards -- “Nomadland”

Phedon Papamichael -- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Best Original Song

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Best Production Design

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Best Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Best Documentary -- Short

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Best Short Film -- Live Action

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Best Short Film -- Animated