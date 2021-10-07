Wayne Brady Reveals Why He Will Co-Parent Son of Ex-Wife and Her Partner

Wayne Brady is back on diaper duty.

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host will be helping his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend, Jason Fordham, raise their baby boy, Sunny.

“He’s gonna call me Duncle (Daddy/Uncle) because I plan on being around and doing all that stuff,” Brady, 49, shared in an Instagram video last month.

Brady and Taketa, an actor and yoga instructor, share 18-year-old daughter, Maile. The former couple, who split in 2006 after seven years of marriage, made headlines last year when Brady announced he was quarantining with Taketa, 45, and Fordham.

Brady introduced his Instagram followers to Sunny on September 20.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child and they’re right,” he wrote. “The village of @mandietaketa, myself, and @jasonmichaelfordham raised @theofficialmailebrady. All children will know is love if that’s what you show them. I’m honored to be in his life as his ‘Duncle’ and I love Mandie and Jason for including me in their journey.”

Taketa and Fordham welcomed their son through adoption. In an Instagram post last month, Taketa thanked the baby’s birth mother for helping them to grow their “blended family.”

“Ana, thank you for for making me a mommy again along with you. Thank you for blessing Jason with the gift of fatherhood, making Maile a big sister, & Wayne a godfather. He’s going to spoil Sunny like crazy,” she wrote.

Brady reflected on co-parenting in a candid Instagram video in August. The clip was filmed moments after he and Taketa moved Maile, a college freshman, into her dorm.

“Co-parenting is messy. It is not perfect. We fight. Sometimes we don’t want to talk to each other. Sometimes it’s easier because you don’t live with each other. It can be hell,” he said.

“But we did OK,” Taketa added.

“That’s what love is,” Brady said, “sticking it out because you love each other and you want to pass that on to your little one…or not so little one.”

