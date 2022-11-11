It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as more restaurants are adding holiday-themed fare to entice their customers, including fast food chain Wendy's with the debut of its Peppermint Frosty.

It's a merry take on the iconic cold treat, joining the classic Chocolate Frosty on menus for a limited time throughout the holiday season.

"It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint - every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company

You may remember Wendy's debuted its Strawberry Frosty for a limited time over the summer, which the company says was a break-out hit.

The Peppermint Frosty will be available starting Nov. 15.