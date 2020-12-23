Festivus 2020 Is for All of Us This Year

It's that Festivus time of year.

The anti-holiday holiday made famous on "Seinfeld" is celebrated annually on Dec. 23 by those who want to embrace their inner "Bah Humbug" with a secular alternative to Christmas consumerism.

In a year defined by a devastating pandemic, a tumultuous presidential election, a wave of protests over racial injustice, not to mention the loss of Jerry Stiller himself, the airing of grievances has never been more fitting.

Many have taken to Twitter to unload pent-up resentment, anger and frustrations, including Sen. Rand Paul, who observes Festivus annually by airing his grievances about government waste on social media.

Jerry Seinfeld, however, is suggesting you curb your enthusiasm on the "airing of grievances," just for 2020.

Maybe just this once, just for this Festivus 2020, we take pass on the “Airing of Grievances”.. — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) December 23, 2020

But what exactly is Festivus? A look at its origins and how to celebrate it:

What does Festivus mean?

Festivus is a wacky holiday popularized in a 1997 “Seinfeld” episode. Billed as “Festivus for the rest of us,” the holiday is celebrated by the Costanza clan on Dec. 23 as an all-inclusive, secular alternative to Christmas consumerism.

In protest of Christmas’ commercialism, George Costanza's father, Frank Costanza, puts up an unadorned aluminum pole instead of a tree. The metal, he says admiringly, has a “very high strength-to-weight ratio.”

Happy Festivus, my friends. I wish you health, success and happiness. But...I got a lotta problems with you people. 💝 pic.twitter.com/zgShg1y75V — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 23, 2020

Who came up with Festivus?

The “Seinfeld” Festivus episode developed from series writer Dan O’Keefe’s childhood experiences. His father invented the holiday in the 1960s.

“As a kid, we’d come home and there’d be weird decorations,” O’Keefe said in an interview with The Associated Press. “There was the playing of strange German and Italian pop music from the ’50s. And the airing of grievances was a real thing.”

Instead of a pole, his family celebration featured a clock and a bag. (O’Keefe has said his father won’t disclose what they symbolized.)

What do you eat at a Festivus dinner?

The official Festivus dish is meatloaf, according to the "Seinfeld" episode titled the "The Strike." Serve it to guests atop a bed of lettuce.

What are the Festivus festivities?

According to the "Seinfeld" model, there are four main traditions associated with observing Festivus.

The traditional Christmas tree is replaced with an aluminum pole that is decoration-free, “mainly because tinsel is too distracting,” explains Frank Costanza.

Then there's the "airing of grievances," in which family members and those in attendance get a chance to share pent-up feelings towards each other over the past year.

It concludes with the "feats of strength," a wrestling match that requires the pinning of the family patriarch or host by a guest in order for the party to end.

