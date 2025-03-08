What is hantavirus? How Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa died

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy Arakawa died under unlikely circumstances.

After the couple — as well as one of their three dogs — were found dead in their Santa Fe home Feb. 26, New Mexico Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell shared that the two-time Oscar winner’s wife passed away from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome during a March 7 press conference.

Arakawa, who was 65, is believed to have died Feb. 11, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said at the presser. She was seen running errands at a grocery store, a pet food shop and a pharmacy earlier in the day before surveillance footage showed her returning to the home she shared with Hackman.

After her return, “numerous” emails in her inbox were left unopened despite having active correspondence in preceding days, according to Mendoza. He added that there were no outgoing messages sent from that point on, leading investigators to surmise she died sometime around then.

Given the uncommon nature of Arakawa’s illness, here are the key details to know about the condition.

How did Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa die?

Hackman died of heart problems and Alzheimer’s disease around Feb. 18, a week after Arakawa died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. According to authorities, the actor likely didn’t know he was living in their Santa Fe home with her dead body for a week due to his brain condition.

What is hantavirus pulmonary syndrome?

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) is a rare infectious disease that can lead to life-threatening lung and heart issues, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can be caused by several strains of hantavirus, which are most commonly carried in North America by deer mice.

How are hantaviruses transmitted?

Hantaviruses are transmitted from animals to humans through rodent urine, droppings or saliva. Transmission between humans has not been recorded in the U.S., per the Mayo Clinic. The health effects can occur one to eight weeks after exposure, Jarrell said at the press conference.

What are the symptoms of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome?

People with HPS may experience flu-like symptoms including fever, muscle aches, headache, vomiting and diarrhea, health officials said at the press conference. If permitted to progress, the disease can cause more serious issues like lung tissue damage and fluid build-up in the lungs, leading to difficulty breathing, heart failure and lung failure.

Santa Fe officials said in a press conference Friday that Gene Hackman's wife died from a virus found in rodents, and the actor likely died a week later, but both died from natural causes.

Is hantavirus pulmonary syndrome common?

HPS is considered extremely rare. Authorities in New Mexico have confirmed between one and seven human infections in the state in each of the last five years, while the CDC reported 864 total cases in the U.S. between 1993 and 2022.

Is hantavirus pulmonary syndrome fatal?

HPS can be fatal if untreated, according to the American Lung Association. In the Southwest specifically, the mortality rate of the hantavirus strain in the region is roughly 38 to 50 percent, health officials said at the press conference.

How can I avoid hantavirus?

Most transmissions occur around the residence or workplace, according to New Mexico State Public Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps. The virus can be avoided by not having contact with or breathing in rodent urine or feces.

“It is important to take special steps when cleaning up after rodents,” she explained at the press conference. “It is important to use gloves and a well-fitting N95 mask when around or cleaning rodent infested areas, and to open any windows or doors for at least 30 minutes beforehand to increase ventilation.”

Spray the area thoroughly with a 10 percent bleach solution or a commercial disinfectant, let it sit for five minutes and then clean with paper towels that you immediately dispose of, she said.

“Before removing gloves, wash your gloved hands with soap and water or with a disinfectant. And then, after removing gloves, wash your hands again with soap and water,” Phipps added. “It's important to never sweep up or vacuum mouse droppings, since this can spread particles up into the air.”

Did Gene Hackman also have hantavirus pulmonary syndrome?

While Arakawa tested positive for HPS, Hackman’s cause of death was determined to be hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), also known as hardening of the arteries. Additionally, advanced Alzheimer's disease was a significant contributing factor. He tested negative for hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Can dogs get hantaviruses?

Although one of the couple’s dogs was found dead in their Santa Fe home Feb. 26, authorities said dogs cannot get hantaviruses. Their pet is undergoing more testing to determine the cause of death.