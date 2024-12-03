Spotify users are anxiously awaiting their annual "Wrapped" recap -- an annual, personalized recap of their listening habits for 2024.

The music streaming service has been giving its listeners breakdowns of their data since 2016. And each year, it’s become a bigger production — and internet sensation. Spotify said its 2023 Wrapped was the “biggest ever created,” in terms of audience reach and the kind of data it provided.

The campaign has become a social media sensation, as people share and compare their Wrapped data with their friends and followers online.

Past iterations have provided users with all kinds of breakdowns and facts, including whether they’re among an artist’s top listeners, as well as a personalized playlist of their top 100 songs of that year to save, share and listen to whenever they’re feeling nostalgic.

Each year has something new in store. In 2019, Wrapped included a summary of users’ streaming trends for the entire decade. Last year, Spotify matched listeners to a Sound Town based on their artist affinities and how it lined up with those in other parts of the world.

But when will Spotify Wrapped be released for 2024? Here's what we know.

When is the expected release date?

So far, the streaming platform has kept the highly anticipated release date of Wrapped under … er, wraps.

In past years, it’s been released after Thanksgiving, between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.

Nov. 27, Spotify posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the release was "coming soon."

This year contained multitudes. So will your Wrapped. Coming Soon. #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/Po2764Ppyv — Spotify (@Spotify) November 27, 2024

As of Dec. 3, Spotify Wrapped had not yet been released.

In 2023 and 2022, Spotify Wrapped was released Nov. 30. But in years prior, it was released in December. Here's a breakdown of past Spotify Wrapped release dates:

2021: Wednesday, Dec. 1

2020: Tuesday, Dec. 1

2019: Thursday, Dec. 5

2018: Thursday, Dec. 6

A representative for Spotify did not respond to a request for comment on when the company stops tracking data for Wrapped.

Where can I find my Spotify Wrapped?

When Wrapped is released, each user’s Spotify account will prompt them to view their interactive data roundup. It can be accessed through the Spotify smartphone app, or by logging on to the Spotify website. Wrapped is available to users with and without Premium subscriptions.

What else can I learn with my Spotify data?

There are a handful of third-party sites that you can connect your Spotify account to that will analyze your Wrapped data.

How Bad is Your Spotify is an AI bot that judges your music taste. Receiptify gives you your top songs on a sharable graphic that looks like, yes, a receipt. Instafest gives you your own personal music festival-style lineup based on your top artists. How NPRCore Are You assesses how similar your music taste is to NPR Music’s.

What if I don’t have Spotify?

Other major streaming platforms such as Apple Music and YouTube Music have developed their own versions of Wrapped in recent years.

Apple Music’s Replay not only gives its subscribers a year-end digest of their listening habits but monthly summaries as well — a feature that helps differentiate itself from the one-time Spotify recap. That’s released at the end of the calendar year.

YouTube Music, meanwhile, has a similar end-of-the-year release for its listeners, as well as periodic seasonal releases throughout the year. It released its annual Recap for users earlier this month.