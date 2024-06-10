Originally appeared on E! Online

Don't be surprised when "The Bachelor" Joey Graziadei steals his fiancée Kelsey Anderson for a second.

After all, the 29-year-old has found himself in quite the unique living situation after moving in with Anderson and her two roommates following their season 28 engagement.

"I was still working and so I was like, 'I gotta go back to my life. I'm not quitting my job,'" Anderson recalled of wrapping the dating show on the June 10 episode of "Trading Secrets". "He was just living with his sister, so I was like, 'You can move in with me.'"

Explaining how Anderson is roommates with two other women, Graziadei quipped, "I'm on a comedy sketch right now. I feel like I'm full-on in a 'New Girl' situation."

Graziadei was living in Hawaii before his first Bachelor Nation appearance, during which he vied for Charity Lawson's love on season 20 of "The Bachelorette". And after starring in his own season of "The Bachelor" earlier this year, the former tennis instructor said there was "no way I could be living there with the amount that I was gonna be doing with the press, going from New York to L.A."

"I do think people forget that, in my situation, moving to my sister's was strategic," he noted. "So, I was like, 'I need to either go find a new place, or I have to get into a place that's gonna let me be able to travel pretty easily on the mainland.'"

And despite being literally the odd man out in the household, Graziadei said it was a "no-brainer" to adapt and move in with Anderson instead of trying to find a place of their own.

"It would have been wrong of me to be like, 'We need to get you out of your life,'" he shared, "because she dropped her whole life to be a part of this. And I knew that regardless of what was going to happen, my life was going to have to change and go somewhere else."

Plus, it just made financial sense. As Anderson pointed out, she pays around $1,200 with utilities for her place, which boasts three bathrooms and four bedrooms—and includes her own "huge closet."

"This is the most humble thing in the world," host and fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick quipped. "You guys are sharing the bedroom and the closet."

The 28-year-old proposed to Kelsey Anderson during the emotional finale of "The Bachelor" -- which even got “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner tearing up in the audience.