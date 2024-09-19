Originally appeared on E! Online

Blake Shelton knows Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story all too well.

In fact, the country star — who married Gwen Stefani in 2021— couldn’t help but gush over how much he supports the “Bejeweled” singer’s relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“I do, man,” the Voice alum told Pat McAfee on the Sept. 19 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “The fact that they’re kind of just putting it out there in everybody’s face, there’s no sneaking around or trying to tamp things down or keep it on the down low.”

The 48-year-old commended the couple for “owning” their year-long relationship, even comparing their courtship to his own public romance.

“That’s what Gwen and I did,” he continued. “It’s like, ‘Look, I’m dating Gwen Stefani. I want the f--kin' world to know that.’ You know what I mean? The fact that they’re going there shows that they’re probably super into each other and proud of each other and their accomplishments.”

Shelton and Stefani began dating in November 2015 while working together on The Voice, just months after their respective divorces. (Shelton and Miranda Lambert parted ways that July, while Stefani split from Gavin Rossdale the following month after nearly 13 years of marriage.)

As for Swift and Kelce, the sparks continue to fly more than a year into their romance. In fact, the Grammy winner gave her guy on the Chiefs beau a shout-out at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards while accepting the award for Video of the Year for “Fortnight.”

"It actually was the most fun video to make," she said. "Something that I’ll always remember is when I finished a take and I’d say 'cut,' and we’d be done with that take, I would always hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it. That one person was my boyfriend Travis."