Why Chris Evans missed his film's premiere at Cannes

Chris Evans is proving he’s a superhero son.

The Captain America star was noticeably absent on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France May 23, where his upcoming comedy "Honey Don’t!" had its world premiere. However, he later shared that he missed the event to help his mom Lisa Capuano Evans ring in a special milestone.

“I wish I could've been with my incredible cast and filmmakers at Cannes, but it was my mother's 70th birthday and there are some things you just can't miss,” Evans wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories May 25. “Congrats everyone!!”

In his absence, the 43-year-old’s costars Margaret Qualley, Charlie Day and Aubrey Plaza were on hand to represent the film at the premiere, along with director Ethan Coen. The outing was particularly notable for Plaza, as it marked her first red carpet appearance since her husband Jeff Baena’s tragic death in January.

As for Evans, who wed Alba Baptista in September 2023, he’s previously spoken fondly of his close-knit family dynamic.

“I have a deep connection with my family and the value of those bonds,” he told Esquire in 2017. “I've always loved stories about people who put their families before themselves. It's such a noble endeavor.”

The actor went on to note that unlike close friendships, “You can't choose your family.”

“If something goes south with a friend, you have the option to say we're not friends anymore,” he continued. “Your family—that's your family. Trying to make that system work and trying to make it not just functional but actually enjoyable is a really challenging endeavor, and that's certainly how it is with my family.”

Which might explain why he’s looking forward to starting a family of his own.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he told Access Hollywood in November. “The title of dad is an exciting one.”

For more on Chris and Alba’s romance, keep reading.

