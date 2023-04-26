Why Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Keep Their 3 Kids Out of the Spotlight

Confession of a movie star? Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen aren't looking to put their kids on the ‘gram.

While the "Wedding Crashers" actress and "Borat" actor are not strangers to life in the public eye, the pair are largely private when it comes to life with their three kids, Olive, 15, Elula, 12, and Montgomery, 8. The decision to keep them out of the limelight is one that Isla has thought about a lot.

"It's unfair on them!" Fisher explained during an April 26 appearance on "Lorraine," as seen in a clip published by the Daily Mail. "Kids deserve a normal childhood. I want them to be outdoors and play and run around [and] not feel self-conscious."

And Fisher's made a point of not posting about her kids on social media or taking them to premieres and other Hollywood events.

"If you speak about your children or if you take them to a red carpet event, you can't be litigious later on when there is a picture of them in something and say, ‘hey, they deserve anonymity,' but they do," Fisher told Today Parents in 2017. "They have rights, too. It's a very conscious decision and truly I would feel really disgusting about myself if I used my family to sell something. It wouldn't sit right with me. It doesn't line up with my values."

While the "Confessions of a Shopaholic" star prefers to keep the topic of her children private, she doesn't shy away from sharing about her marriage to Baron Cohen, who she has been in a relationship with for over 20 years.

Reflecting on the advice she would give to other couples, Fisher exclusively told E! News in June, "I don't want to stand on a soapbox and advise anybody," before noting, "if you marry someone that you have a really good friendship with, everything else seems to fall into place."

At the time, Fisher shared that she still has giddy feelings towards her husband after two decades together.

"You still get butterflies in your stomach and people sort of tell you that wears off after a few years," she said. "But when you're with the right person, actually it just doesn't."