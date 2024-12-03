Why Kieran Culkin won't let his kids watch brother's ‘Home Alone' movies

Originally appeared on E! Online

There’s one obvious holiday classic that has yet to play in Kieran Culkin’s home.

The "Succession" star — who shares daughter Kinsey, 5, and son Wilder, 3, with wife Jazz Charton — revealed why he’s hesitant to introduce his children to "Home Alone," the 1990 hit which starred their uncle Macaulay Culkin in his breakout role.

“There’s still some scary parts,” Kieran Culkin explained to E! News Dec. 2 at The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards in New York. “For the 3-year-old, there’s the tarantula [and] there’s the guy at the end who said, ‘I’m gonna bite off all your fingers.’ That’s scary for a 3-year-old.”

However, the actor says there’s only one way to find out.

“We think they might be ready for 'Home Alone' this year,” he revealed. “If not, next year.”

While the Christmas favorite sparks nostalgia for most viewers, Kieran Culkin previously recalled how the film’s massive success made his brother an overnight sensation — a status he did not envy.

“Even at that time, as a kid, I remember thinking, ‘That sucks for him,’” Kieran Culkin told Esquire in March 2023. “Poor f--king guy. He was little and having to try to accept that level of fame as reality.”

But as for Macaulay Culkin himself, the former child star didn’t wait long to screen the movie for his son Dakota, 3, whom he shares with fiancée Brenda Song.

“I already showed it to him last year, he thinks it's so funny,” Macaulay Culkin said in a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I convinced my oldest that he's the kid in the movie. I said, ‘Remember you had yellow hair? Remember when you were getting the bad guys?’ He's like, ‘Yeah!’ He is such a liar. I'm like, ‘You don't remember any of that.’”

— Reporting by Emily Curl

