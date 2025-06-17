Why Mariah Carey doesn't celebrate birthdays or believe in time

Originally appeared on E! Online

Why are you so obsessed with time? Mariah Carey wants to know.

The 56-year-old recently confirmed longstanding lore that she doesn’t abide by the passage of time, simply because she doesn’t want to exist that way.

“That is true,” Carey said during a June 16 Capital FM interview when asked about the rumor. “I just don’t believe in it. Let it go.”

The “Obsessed” singer doesn’t even feel the need for clocks, time zones, or even annual occasions — with the exception of anniversaries.

“I don’t have a birthday,” Carey joked, noting that if she needs to make plans, “I’d have somebody call you and figure it out.”

This is not the first time Carey — who shares 14-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Nick Cannon — has shared her unusual take. In fact, she previously said she feels even younger than her kids.

“I do need someone to be like, ‘Ok, we’ve got to go; you’re running late,’” she told Variety in 2019. “Yeah, I am like a petulant child. But my true fans know this. I’m eternally 12.”

Later that same year, Carey — sort of — participated in a viral social media trend called the 10 Year Challenge, although she admitted to having trouble grasping the concept.

“Time is not something I acknowledge,” she wrote in the post shared to X alongside two identical pictures rather than 10 years apart. “Picture taken at some point prior to today.”

But even Carey will acknowledge one concept of time, Christmastime, when it comes time to blast her hit “All I Want For Christmas is You.”

As she famously whistle-toned last holiday season at exactly midnight Nov. 1, “It’s time!”

Mariah Carey is setting the record straight after some fans believed her Spotify Wrapped message was AI generated. The queen of Christmas took to X to explain why some might have believed the clip was artificially made with technology.

However, jury is still out on when she first came up with the beloved 1994 jingle. When The New York Times asked her when she first penned the song in 2019, she coyly told the newspaper, “in the womb, darling.”

