Why SZA Was on Crutches at the 2022 Grammys

It seems SZA might've gotten up on the wrong side of the bed ahead of the 2022 Grammys.

At the April 3 awards show, while accepting her honor for best pop duo or group performance, the singer had an interesting set of accessories: crutches. And though she didn't address the injury up on stage alongside her "Kiss Me More" collaborator Doja Cat, the 32-year-old did explain what exactly happened later on in the evening.

"It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this, like the day before," she told reporters in the press room. "Everything awesome in my life has also come with something very random."

She's certainly not unlucky, though. "I'm grateful," the first-time winner added before taking a moment to honor her late grandmother. "She passed [in 2019] before she can see me win ... I wish my granny was here and I'm just — I'm just grateful that she can see me from above and my parents can see me now."

In fact, all eyes are on her and Doja, who just barely made it back from the bathroom to accept their coveted trophy. As she told the crowd at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, "I have never taken such a fast p— in my whole life."

But, in all seriousness, the duo were so thankful for one another. "SZA, you are everything to me," Doja said while on stage. "You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent, you're a lyricist, you are everything."

Echoed SZA, "Thank you, Doja, thank you to my mama, thank you to God, and just thank all of y'all ... I'm glad you made it back in time."

