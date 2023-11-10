Why Taylor Swift is canceling Argentina Eras Tour concert

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift now has a blank space in her Friday night plans.

The superstar canceled the Nov. 10 show of her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, due to bad weather. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain and 40 mile per hour winds are expected in the area, according to NBC News.

"I love a rain show," Swift wrote on social media, "but I'm never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew."

However, she and her fans aren't never, ever getting back together—Swifties will only have to wait two more days as she moved the concert to Nov. 12.

"We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert," the 33-year-old explained. "Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!"

After a two-month break, Swift took the stage at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on Nov. 9.

And ready to shake it off in the crowd when she returns will be Travis Kelce, who recently set off for Argentina to watch his girlfriend perform in South America.

"I might just say f--- it and just go somewhere nice," he teased on the Nov. 8 episode of his "New Heights" podcast. "My skin's getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny."

He coyly confirmed to cohost and brother Jason Kelce that his destination is "closer to the equator."