Why The Academy's Review of Will Smith's Actions at the Oscars ‘Will Take a Few Weeks'

There's a small hitch when it comes to addressing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27.

In a March 29th letter to Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences members obtained by E! News, an Academy spokesperson shared that it will take "a few weeks" to complete an official review of the "King Richard" star's highly discussed actions.

"As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy's Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith," the letter read. "As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks."

The letter promised that the Academy would conduct its investigation "in a manner that is both expedient and respectful of all involved while maintaining the standards of the Academy." Members will be updated on any developments, but should respect "the process," the letter continued.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Academy added that it "condemns Mr. Smith's actions" and that the Oscars were meant to be a "celebration" of the film industry's work.

"We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee," the letter stated.

The letter comes after the Academy confirmed on March 28 it would "explore further action and consequences" for Smith.

While presenting the Best Documentary category at the awards ceremony, Rock made a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Smith then stormed the stage and slapped the comedian live on television.

After returning to his seat, Smith shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f------ mouth!"

The actor, who took home the award for Best Actor later in the evening, apologized for the altercation in a March 28 Instagram post.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," he wrote in part. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He continued, "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."