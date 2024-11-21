Celebrity News

‘Will & Grace' alum Sean Hayes says he was hospitalized twice in one night for heart issue

"Will & Grace" star Sean Hayes detailed a recent back-to-back visit to the emergency room where he was put under to assist with an ongoing heart condition.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Sean Hayes is an ER regular.

The "Will & Grace" star recently went to the hospital twice in one night without even telling his husband Scott Icenogle.

The story came up on Hayes’ "Smartless" podcast, which he cohosts with Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, when guest Hugh Grant complained of his jetlag flying from London to Los Angeles.

“I can’t do it anymore. I think it’s an age thing,” Grant said of the flight on the Nov. 18 episode. “I woke up hours ago very, very hungry and felt like my heart is made of Play-Doh.”

Arnett then chimed in with his own story about Hayes’ recent ER visit.

“Hugh, you should know this,” Arnett said. “Sean woke up two or three nights ago with a heart issue, drove himself to Cedars-Sinai, didn’t wake up his husband. They brought the paddles out. They put him under. They paddled him. He drove home. An hour later he woke up to use the bathroom, drove himself back to Cedars and got paddled again.”

Hayes added, “And then we had dinner that night.”

PHOTOS Celebrity Children's Hospital Visits

As for what led to the back-to-back visits, the 54-year-old has previously opened up about his battle with Atrial Fibrillation, also known as AFib. The Mayo Clinic defines AFib as “an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm,” that can lead to blood clots and can increase the risk of stroke and heart failure.

“I have AFib where you heart beats like that, you feel like you’re gonna die,” Hayes shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2021. “So when I go to the ER, I’m like Norm from Cheers. They’re like Sean! Because I’m in there all the time.”

He added that he even stops medical staff from going through their procedures.

“I know exactly what needs to be happening,” he explained. “They’re like, ‘Can I check you?’ And I’m like, ‘Look, this is how this is gonna go. You’re gonna give me Propofol. I’m gonna go out. I’m gonna go, ‘Clear.’ And I’m gonna go home.’ Because it zaps you back into regular rhythm.”

"Will & Grace" is back for its 11th and final season. To celebrate the sitcom's very last premiere night, Access Hollywood is taking a look back on our very first visit to the show's set in 1998. See our decades-old on-set interviews with Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and more!
