Oscars 2022

Will Smith Tearfully Apologizes in Best Actor Win Speech, Says ‘Love Will Make You Do Crazy Things'

The actor noted that Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams he portrayed in his award-winning role was also fiercely protective of his family

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The Fresh Prince became a king and finally won his first Oscar.

Will Smith took home his first Academy Award on Sunday night for playing Richard Williams — father and tennis mentor to Venus and Serena Williams — in “King Richard.”

Smith spoke shortly after a shocking onstage confrontation with comedian Chris Rock, who made a crack at his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Smith noted, in tears, that Richard Williams was also fiercely protective of his family. “I want to be a vessel for love,” he said.

Academy Awards 5 hours ago

Oscars Recaps: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock on Stage, Then Wins Best Actor

Academy Awards 1 hour ago

Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock at Oscars Over Joke About Jada Pinkett-Smith

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He also apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees. “This is a beautiful moment,” he said. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father. But love will make you do crazy things.”

The win comes for his third nomination. He was previously nominated for “Ali” in 2002 and “The Pursuit of Happyness” in 2007.

Smith beat out fellow nominees Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch and Denzel Washington, who trumped Smith for the 2002 best actor Oscar with his win for “Training Day.”

For full coverage of the 2022 Academy Awards, click here.

Will Smith confronted actor and comedian Chris Rock on stage after comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

This article tagged under:

Oscars 2022Academy AwardsWill Smith
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us