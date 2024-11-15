Donna Kelce has big plans for Thanksgiving.

On the Nov. 14 episode of TODAY, Donna Kelce, while sharing how to make her marshmallow crescent puffs at home, opened up about how she'll be spending the holiday.

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving,” she said. “You know, football is always the holidays. Football’s family.”

“Are you guys doing a big Thanksgiving dinner?” TODAY’s Craig Melvin asked.

“Not that anything’s planned,” she replied. “I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Nov. 29, at Arrowhead Stadium. At home games so far this season, Donna Kelce has often had a special guest with her in the box — her son's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

So, will Swift be there for their Thanksgiving celebrations?

"I don't think so," Donna Kelce said. "She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do."

Swift wrapped up her U.S. "Eras Tour" shows on Nov. 3 in Indianapolis. She returns the stage Nov. 14 in Toronto with performances scheduled for Nov. 14-16, then Nov. 21-23. She'll officially end the record-breaking tour on Dec. 8 in Vancouver.

Donna Kelce notably attended Swift’s Miami "Eras Tour" concert in October. Donna Kelce saw the show with her son Jason Kelce and her daughter-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

Donna Kelce has been very supportive of her son's relationship with Swift, which the couple went public with in September 2023. In an interview last year with The Wall Street Journal, she revealed how Travis Kelce has changed since he started dating Swift.

“I can tell you this,” she said. “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time ... God bless him, he shot for the stars!”

