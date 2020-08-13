Wu-Tang Frontman RZA Drops a New Track – For Ice Cream Trucks

What to Know Wu-Tang Clan frontman RZA teamed up with Good Humour to create a new ice cream jingle

The new song is meant to replace "Turkey in the Straw," a Jim Crow-era minstrel song with racist and offensive lyrics

Good Humour says the new jingle will be available for trucks across the country, free of charge

The next time the soft serve truck rolls around your block, don't be surprised if kids start singing "ice cream rules everything around me."

That's because Wu-Tang founder and producer RZA has teamed up with Good Humour to create a new jingle for trucks across the country. It'll replace the most commonly heard jingle, "Turkey in the Straw," a Jim Crow-era song with offensive and racist lyrics.

"When I learned about that song's problematic history this summer, I knew I had to get involved and do something about it," said RZA.

Good Humour didn't create "Turkey in the Straw" but acknowledged using the song in its trucks and ice cream parlors in the past.

The new jingle still features the bell-heavy sound that kids have perked up for for generations, but with a Wu-Tang twist. RZA said he drew from his own childhood chasing after ice cream trucks in New York City, but sprinkled in some trap drumbeats, along with other hip hop and jazz influences. .

"We wanted to make a melody that included all communities, that's good for every driver, every kid," RZA said.

RZA and Good Humour say that the new jingle will be made available free of charge to ice cream trucks across the country. It'll also be added to music boxes made by Nichols Electronics, which makes boxes.

"I can assure you this one is made with love," RZA said.

Good Humour is also calling on all ice cream truck drivers to stop playing "Turkey in the Straw."