Trey Gogerty entered his basement like a wrestler making his way to the ring.

The 7-year-old WWE fan, three years to the day after he was diagnosed with cancer, climbed down the stairs and walked into his newly renovated lower-level hangout remodeled by NBC’s “George to the Rescue.”

Inside the basement, a video message was delivered from then WWE champion Cody Rhodes to Trey, who would soon come face-to-face and toe-to-toe with other wrestling superstars.

“Trey, you’re an inspiration to your family, to your neighborhood, to everyone here at WWE, and that is why we have one more surprise for you,” Rhodes said in a cell-phone video shown to the New Jersey family by host George Oliphant. “WWE is inviting you to ‘Monday Night Raw’ at the world’s most famous arena Madison Square Garden. Cannot wait for it, my friend. You deserve it.”

Trey, who had endured years of treatment that denied him certain childhood experiences enjoyed by others his age, was brought to tears.

“Trey’s reaction, I couldn’t believe it,” his father Rob said. “It finally felt like him being happy about something and proud about something. It was surreal.”

The Gogerty family with WWE superstars Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley. (Photo courtesy of "George to the Rescue")

Trey was 4 years old when he began feeling sick and started to struggle in school. After a series of visits to the doctor, it was on Valentine’s Day as the family was eating dinner that Rob's concern for his son increased.

“I remember sitting at the table looking at Trey, and I kind of said flat out, it looks like he’s dying,” he recalled.

Later that night, Trey’s pediatrician called the house and told the Gogertys to take him to medical center immediately.

“They were waiting for us at the hospital because his organs were actually at a point of, like, they can start failing because his white blood cell count was way too high,” his mother Samantha said. “Everyone came in saying he has cancer, and we have to get him started right away.”

The following day, Trey underwent surgery and began chemotherapy.

“Two years of rigorous treatments, constant blood work and fever-incited doctors visits have created a stressful new normal for the Gogertys,” Oliphant said.

Then in June of 2024, Trey finally rang the bell – which, just as it does in wrestling, represents the end of a long and strenuous battle. He had completed his treatment cycle and was ready to resume his childhood.

“Since his diagnosis,” Oliphant said, “Trey has wished for an exciting basement escape where he can hang out with his friends, bond with his siblings and just be a kid.”

So, the “George to the Rescue” team, which specializes in renovating homes for those in need, gave him his dream match.

The Gogerty family, which includes Trey’s three siblings, live in the home where Rob had grown up.

“The basement is a bit of a time capsule from maybe the late 70s,” said the show’s designer, Noel Gatts.

The style was more from the era of Andre the Giant than John Cena – with wood paneling, archaic carpeting and stained ceiling tiles enveloping what Gatts called “one long hall of toys.”

The project team, with lead contractor Eric Couper of MC Home Improvements & Construction, redesigned the basement with a retro beach vibe for a family that adores the Jersey Shore. The new design divided what was formerly a long, open hall into a multitude of spaces that includes a den, karaoke corner, activity alley, and even a laundry lounge for mom and dad.

“When I walked down there, just living here basically my entire life, it was like walking into a new house,” Rob said.

A 1970s era bar area was converted into a closet space. When Oliphant opened its doors, the shelves were stocked with WWE swag sent to the family from the company. Oliphant handed Trey a replica WWE championship belt.

“Do you guys know who Cody Rhodes is?” he asked as he cued up a video on his cell phone that led to tears of joy from Trey.

“It was just so nice to see him like that,” Samantha said, “because we haven’t.”

He was all smiles weeks later while in attendance for “Raw” at Madison Square Garden, where he was greeted backstage by WWE superstars Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso. Trey shook hands with the wrestlers, got autographs, posed for pictures and was even given a pair of Uso’s signature glasses.

Trey spent the night living like a wrestler, but most importantly, like a kid again.

“Thank you to George,” he said.