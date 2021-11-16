‘You Guys Saved My Life': Britney Spears Talks Life Post Conservatorship

Britney Spears spoke to fans about her intentions for moving on after being released from her conservatorship last week, thanking the #FreeBritney activists for their support.

Spears, 39, posted a two-minute video on Instagram on Tuesday to answer questions about her life after her conservatorship. She joked in the caption that she'd give her followers a "hint" of her thoughts before she "set things square" on Oprah, referring to speculation she might want to do a sitdown interview about her situation.

"I'm just grateful honestly for each day, and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent, feel like a woman: owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles," Spears said. "It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. And I'm grateful for that."

