Zac Efron reveals his first kiss and why it was the start of something new

Originally appeared on E! Online

You could say that Zac Efron was soaring, flying when he had his first kiss.

After all, the "High School Musical" alum had a bird's eye view to the ground below during the romantic milestone. As he recalled, the smooch happened while he was in a tree house.

"We played spin the bottle," Efron shared in a W interview published on Jan. 3. "It was her birthday, and a bunch of us climbed up to the tree house. There were candles—it was pretty cool."

Although the 36-year-old—who previously dated "High School Musical" castmate Vanessa Hudgens and model Sami Miro—was tight-lipped on the identity of the girl in question, he did not shy away from naming his celebrity crush.

"Tia Carrere from Wayne's World," he told the publication. "I loved her. She just seemed like a rock star."

Another one of Efron's guilty pleasures growing up? Wrestling. While he and his brother Dylan Efron were banned from watching it on TV at home, he admitted that the pair "snuck it" in.

And in a full circle moment, Efron ended up playing wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich in 2023's "The Iron Claw," allowing him to live out his boyhood dreams. For the physically demanding role, the actor had slip into some pretty skimpy wrestling suits, which he confessed "doesn't leave much to the imagination."

"I got pretty beat up, but you feel like a warrior," Efron noted. "It's kind of fun."

Efron added that there was plenty of joking around on the set of the biopic, including when costar Stanley Simons—who played his onscreen brother Mike Von Erich—started trolling him with "High School Musical" songs.

"People like to do that to mess with me. It's pretty funny," he recalled. "I had to stay in character while that was going on, and everybody else was just losing it. The camera was on me, and I was just trying to stay in character."

Pointing out that the prank did "put me in Kevin's shoes a little bit," Efron quipped, "I felt very uncomfortable."

"The Iron Claw" star Stanley Simons dishes on sneakily performing "Breaking Free" during a live party scene in the film as a surprise tribute to co-star Zac Efron's iconic role in "High School Musical."