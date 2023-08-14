Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott of ‘Property Brothers' are engaged

"New Girl," new bride.

Zooey Deschanel is engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Scott, 45, they announced on Instagram.

As the pair wrote Aug. 14, "Forever starts now!!!"

He popped the question during a family trip to Scotland, according to People.

Deschanel, 43, and Scott, known for the HGTV's hit real estate series "Property Brothers," went public with their relationship in September 2019, soon after meeting while filming a Carpool Karaoke segment for "The Late Late Show With James Corden" with his twin brother and co-star Drew Scott and her sister, "Bones" star Emily Deschanel.

"I thought I was playing it cool, I didn't think anything of it," Scott said about their first meeting in an interview on his brother and sister-in-law Linda Scott's podcast "At Home With Linda and Drew Scott" in 2020. "The producer said I was flirting so bad, like, so hard, they had to cut a bunch of that out."

Deschanel, sitting next to Scott, responded, "You were very gentlemanly."

In December 2019, a few months after they met, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in New York.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott shared pics from older brother J.D. Scott’s Halloween-themed wedding with Annalee Belle where Zooey and Jonathan went as Catwoman and Batman! Zooey sent congrats to the “gorgeous and gracious love birds,” saying she was “overjoyed to celebrate such a happy union.”

One month later, on NBC's "Today" show, Scott gushed about his girlfriend and the positive effect she's had on his life. "People keep saying to me, like, 'Jonathan, you feel so alive.' I'm like, 'Was I a dud before? What happened?' I will admit she brings out the best in me and she makes me want to be the best version of myself."

Several months later, Deschanel and Scott sparked engagement rumors. However, he soon debunked them. "I'm pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter," the HGTV star said on SiriusXM's "The Covino & Rich Show," when asked about the rumors.

In January 2021, amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions on social gatherings, Scott paid tribute to Deschanel on Instagram as she turned 41. "Today is my favorite person's birthday," he wrote, alongside a collage of photos that captured some of their cutest moments. "You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside."

He continued, "I know we can't celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve. #HappyBirthday, @ZooeyDeschanel. You fill my life with so much joy."

This will be the second marriage for Scott, who was previously married to Kelsy Ully, and the third for Deschanel. In September 2019, days before Deschanel and Scott went public with their romance, she and film producer Jacob Pechenik announced their separation after four years of marriage. The two, who share children Elsie Otter, 8, and Charlie Wolf, 6, finalized their divorce in June 2020.

Deschanel was also previously married to Death Cab for Cutie singer Ben Gibbard. The two announced their split in 2011 after two years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.