Zooey Deschanel Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Her ‘2020 MVP' in Adoring Tribute

Zooey Deschanel gave her boyfriend Jonathan Scott a special shout out for helping her make it through the rollercoaster of a year that was 2020. Deschanel, who turns 41 later this month, shared a photo of her embracing the 42-year-old "Property Brothers" star.

"My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year," she wrote on Instagram. "Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone."

The "New Girl" actor also added that the photo was taken by her father, film and television director Caleb Deschanel.

"I love that these adorable pics were taken by your dad. #Itsafamilyaffair," one fan commented.

Others chimed in about how beautiful and loved up the couple look with each other, which of course led to questions about whether an engagement could be coming in 2021.

"Can’t wait for the day when we see the announcement that they’re engaged! They’re too cute," one person wrote.

"Where's the ring? If you guys can survive 2020 intact you can survive anything!" another added.

Deschanel and Scott met in August 2019 while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke," where they sang a mashup of the holiday classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and Britney Spears’ hit song “...Baby One More Time" alongside their respective siblings, "Bones" actor Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

It was clear to everyone else that sparks were flying between the Deschanel and Scott, but they both claimed not to notice."I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it. The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out," Scott said last April on his fellow Property Brother's podcast, "At Home with Linda & Drew Scott."

"You were very gentlemanly!" Deschanel replied on the podcast.

While quarantine was a stress test for some couples, it's brought Scott and Deschanel even closer. The actor appeared on an episode of "Celebrity IOU" last month, where she helped Scott renovate her friend's home.

They're also having a blast social distancing at home. Scott said he's loved every minute of quarantine with Deschanel. "I kind of struck gold because quarantining with Zooey, she is this incredible chef," he said last year. "So, she makes the most fantastic meals every day. She also loves board games."

