Entertainment

Florida

‘Greatest Show on Earth' Circus May Return Without Animals

The three-ring circus shut down in May 2017 after a 146-year run

By The Associated Press

Ontario_Missing_Mother_September_18_1200x675_528213059694.jpg
Getty Images

Four years after the “Greatest Show On Earth” shut down, officials are planning to bring back the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus — without animal acts.

An announcement is expected sometime next year, according to Nicole Zimmerman, a spokesperson for Feld Entertainment Inc. of Ellenton, Florida.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The three-ring circus shut down in May 2017 after a 146-year run.

Costly court battles with animal rights activists led circus officials to end elephant actsin 2016. Without the elephants, ticket sales declined. Officials also blamed increased railroad costs, and the rise of online games and videos, which made the “Greatest Show On Earth" not seem that great anymore.

Entertainment

neiman marcus christmas book 12 hours ago

Neiman Marcus 2021 Christmas Book: See the Jaw-Dropping Fantasy Gifts (and Price Tags!)

tv shows 18 hours ago

Why Kathryn Hahn Is No Longer Playing Joan Rivers in Showtime's ‘The Comeback Girl'

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which was behind many of the protests, said it is thrilled with the concept of a circus without animal acts.

“The exciting announcement sends a powerful message to the entire industry, something that PETA’s been saying for decades: Cruelty doesn’t belong in the circus or in any other form of entertainment,” the organization told the Herald-Tribune.

PETA and other groups maintained for years that the circus mistreated the animals featured in its shows.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaRingling Bros.circus
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us