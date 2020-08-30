Becky G Launches Eye Wear Line

Dime Optics just announced a new collaboration with Latina singing superstar Becky G featuring an array of eye wear created uniquely for the singer.

This brand-new collection titled “Becky G X Dime” captures Becky G’s unique style and glamour, created by Becky G with a $30 price point easily accessible to Becky G’s young fans.

“I really want my fans to feel like their best selves in these frames. Accessories are for expressing your personal style and feeling confident,” said Becky G. “Whether you are traveling, staring at your laptop working from home all day or just want to feel cute and dressed up, this collection is inspired by my every day.”

The eight-frame collection features aviator and oversized frames all with various options in finishes and lenses including grey, blue and sienna gradient polarized lenses,