Latin Beat

Inside access to the hottest Latino events and celebs in South Florida
latin beat

Becky G Launches Eye Wear Line

By Adriana Correa

Emilio Sanchez

Dime Optics just announced a new collaboration with Latina singing superstar Becky G featuring an array of eye wear created uniquely for the singer.  

This brand-new collection titled “Becky G X Dime” captures Becky G’s unique style and glamour, created by Becky G with a $30 price point easily accessible to Becky G’s young fans. 

“I really want my fans to feel like their best selves in these frames. Accessories are for expressing your personal style and feeling confident,” said Becky G. “Whether you are traveling, staring at your laptop working from home all day or just want to feel cute and dressed up, this collection is inspired by my every day.” 

Local

News You Should Know 5 hours ago

ICYMI: Miami-Dade to Allow Indoor Dining at Restaurants, Last Day to Adopt With NBC 6's Clear the Shelters Campaign

clear the shelters Jul 31

Clear The Shelters Returns in South Florida With Virtual ‘Adopt & Donate' Campaign

The eight-frame collection features aviator and oversized frames all with various options in finishes and lenses including grey, blue and sienna gradient polarized lenses,

This article tagged under:

latin beatbecky gbecky g x dimedime opticseyewear line
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us