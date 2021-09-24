Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners

It was an unforgettable night full of electrifying performances, tributes and unforgettable collaborations at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards airing live on Telemundo from the Wastco Center in Coral Gables.

The three-hour broadcast featured reggaeton urban artist Bad Bunny, who was the night’s biggest winner taking home 10 of the 22 awards for which he was a finalist including; “Artist of the Year”, “Hot Latin Song of the Year” for "Dákiti" and “Album of the Year” for YHLQMDLG.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The show paid tributes to Mexico's Paquita la del Barrio, who was awarded the Billboard Lifetime Achievement award as well as renowned Mexican Rock band Maná, who was recognized with the new Billboard Icon award, and global star Daddy Yankee, who was bestowed with the Billboard Hall of Fame award.

The Black Eyed Peas, won “Latin Pop Song of the Year” for their song "Mamacita" and “Sales Song of the Year” for “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”as well as “Crossover Artist of the Year”.

Other winners included Myke Tower for “New Artist of the Year”, Tainy for “Producer of the Year”, Ozuna, Romeo Santos, Jhay Cortez, Prince Royce, Colombia’s Maluma and Karol G, who took home two awards in the categories of “Hot Latin Song Artist of the Year”, “Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year”.

The ceremony was hosted by renowned Latin music and acting stars William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernandez, and Maite Perroni.