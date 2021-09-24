Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners

It was an unforgettable night full of electrifying performances, tributes and unforgettable collaborations at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards airing live on Telemundo from the Wastco Center in Coral Gables.
The three-hour broadcast featured reggaeton urban artist Bad Bunny, who was the night’s biggest winner taking home 10 of the 22 awards for which he was a finalist including; “Artist of the Year”, “Hot Latin Song of the Year” for "Dákiti" and “Album of the Year” for YHLQMDLG.
The show paid tributes to Mexico's Paquita la del Barrio, who was awarded the Billboard Lifetime Achievement award as well as renowned Mexican Rock band Maná, who was recognized with the new Billboard Icon award, and global star Daddy Yankee, who was bestowed with the Billboard Hall of Fame award.
The Black Eyed Peas, won “Latin Pop Song of the Year” for their song "Mamacita" and “Sales Song of the Year” for “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”as well as “Crossover Artist of the Year”.
Other winners included Myke Tower for “New Artist of the Year”, Tainy for “Producer of the Year”, Ozuna, Romeo Santos, Jhay Cortez, Prince Royce, Colombia’s Maluma and Karol G, who took home two awards in the categories of “Hot Latin Song Artist of the Year”, “Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year”.
The ceremony was hosted by renowned Latin music and acting stars William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernandez, and Maite Perroni.
- Artist of the Year - Bad Bunny
- New Artist of the Year - Myke Towers
- Crossover Artist of the Year - Black Eyed Peas
- Hot Latin Song of the Year - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
- Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
- Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male - Bad Bunny
- Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female - Karol G
- Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group - Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Latin Airplay Song of the Year - Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
- Sales Song of the Year - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
- Streaming Song of the Year - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
- Top Latin Album of the Year - Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
- Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male - Bad Bunny
- Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female - Karol G
- Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group - Eslabon Armado
- Top Latin Albums Label of the Year - Rimas
- Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo - Shakira
- Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group - Maná
- Latin Pop Song of the Year - Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul "Mamacita"
- Latin Pop Album of the Year - Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
- Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo - Romeo Santos
- Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group - Aventura
- Tropical Song of the Year - Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"
- Tropical Albums of the Year - Prince Royce, Alter Ego
- Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo - Christian Nodal
- Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group - Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Regional Mexican Song of the Year - Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo"
- Regional Mexican Albums of the Year - Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal
- Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo - Bad Bunny
- Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group - Los Legendarios
- Latin Rhythm Song of the Year- Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
- Latin Rhythm Album of the Year - Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
- Songwriter of the Year - Bad Bunny