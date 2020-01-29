Colombian Salsa Group to Join J.Lo During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

In just a few days, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be making history for all Latinos once again when they bring their electrifying dance performances to the Pepsi Super Bowl’s halftime show.

It is unclear which of the two music stars will be performing first, but one thing we know for sure is that Jennifer Lopez is planning to give all Super Bowl viewers a taste of her Latin flavor, and for that she has enlisted Salsa music group Swing Latino from Cali, Colombia.

“We are all very excited for this opportunity to dance with Jennifer Lopez,” said Stevens Rebolledo, Swing Latino Dancer. “We have been working hard for the last three weeks to perfect this dance routine, and I think when we are done many Latinos are going to cry.”

For Swing Latino and its creator Luis Eduardo Hernandez, better known to all his dancers as “El Mulato,” dancing in the Super Bowl next to Jennifer Lopez is a real dream come true, and they are all very aware that this moment could be the start of something big for Swing Latino.

“We are all aware of the importance of this great show here in America,” Rebolledo said. “For El Mulato and for all of his dancers, dancing in the Super Bowl Halftime Show is a real important step for us because we dream of a residency in Las Vegas and a show in Broadway so dancing in the Halftime show is truly a step in the right direction for us.”

Swing Latino began as a foundation for underprivileged kids in the city of Cali in the late 90's and its dance troupe has already won several important dance competitions in Las Vegas and Philadelphia.

In 2017 they landed third place in NBC’s World of Dance show where they had the opportunity to met with Jennifer Lopez and even toured with her during last Summer’s “It’s My Party Tour.”