Disney's ‘Encanto' Nabs Three Oscar Nominations

Disney’s Animated feature film “Encanto” has earned three Academy Award nominations including best animated feature, best original score and best song for “Dos Oruguitas” (Two Caterpillars”) written by Lin-Manuel Miranda featuring Colombian heartthrob Sebastian Yantra.

The Oscar nominations were announced this morning during a livestream hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

In the category of best animated feature film “Encanto” will go up against the films; “The Last Dragon,” “Flee,” “Luca,””Raya and the Last Dragon,” and “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.”

The hit animated musical will face-off against “Don't Look Up,” “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “Parallel Mothers” in the category of best original score.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote eight of the songs in Encanto’s hit soundtrack, received his second career Oscar nomination in the category of best song for his top charting hit “Dos Oruguitas” (“Two Catapillars”) sang by Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra.

“Dos Oruguitas” will compete against Billie Eilish's “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” “Van Morrisons “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” Reba McEntire's “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” and Beyoncé's “Be Alive” from “King Richard.”

Set in Colombia, the film “Encanto” follows the Madrigals, a typical Colombian family whose children and grandchildren receive magical gifts on their fifth birthday.

All of the Madrigals, except for the main character, Mirabel, receive magical gifts from their “Casita” (House) that help them serve their family and community.

The Academy Award winners will be announced next March 27th.