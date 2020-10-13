Giant Celia Cruz Mural Painted in Wynwood to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

If you have been to Wynwood lately, you may have seen a giant mural of the "Queen of Salsa" Celia Cruz.

NBC 6 anchor spoke Sheli Muñiz spoke to Alan Ket, the curator of the Museum of Graffiti about the 20-foot mural that was painted by artist Cale K2S in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and produced in part with Spotify.

“We had the honor to work with Spotify to bring this mural to life that was painted by Cale K2S," Ket said. "They are incredible and well-respected muralists living here in South Florida and it was a privilege and an honor to bring it to the people in Wynwood. It’s monumental, it's beautiful, and we love Celia and it was a pleasure."

Ket said it wasn't a question at all to have Celia Cruz as the icon to represent Hispanic Heritage Month.

"It's always been Celia," Ket said. "There's no question that she is the best to be represented."

The mural will be up for the next two months, but Ket hopes it can stay up for as long as possible.