Local Model Manuela Alvarez Shines in New Agua Bendita Campaign

The Agua Bendita swimwear line launched their brand-new collection at this year’s Swim Week runway show held at the SLS Hotel in Miami Beach, and just this week the Colombian brand unveiled their Resort 2021 campaign featuring South Florida local model Manuela Alvarez

“Ever since I started my career as a model, shooting for a Colombian client had been a huge goal of mine,” said Alvarez. “So being part of this campaign means the world to me.”

Alvarez, who attended FIU and graduated in 2018, had big dreams of becoming a model after graduation, and in just two short years she has managed to appear within the pages of Sports Illustrated and even walk the runway for big name designers like Agua Bendita where she had the chance to build great relationships.

“During Miami Swim Week 2019, I had the honor of opening the fashion show for Agua Bendita,” Alvarez said. “I built a great relationship with the designers, Catalina and Mariana, that eventually led to them reaching out to me to be a part of their new campaign which was truly an honor.”

To capture the true essence of this year’s collection, Agua Bendita took Alvarez along with two other models (Brenda Valencia and Valentina Ferrer) on location to the small quaint town of Barichara, Colombia in the state of Santander where Manuela was able to see and experience a whole new side of her homeland.

“Not only was this my first campaign for a Colombian brand, but I was able to travel to a new place in my home country,” said Alvarez. “Being able to see such a cultural spot was truly unique and being able to experience the beauty and culture of the town, walking around barefoot, and making art that it gave me such a feeling, like we say in Medellin, 'me sentí realizada!' (I felt complete)"

The Agua Bendita Resort 2021 campaign was shot by famed Colombia photographer Andrea Swarz.