Maluma Receives Multiplatinum Certification on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Regaetton superstar, Maluma who is nominated to four 2021 Latin American Music Awards made his debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday where he not only performed his latest single “Agua de Jamaica” (Water From Jamaica) in Spanish, but also received a special on-air surprise from the talk show host.

Speaking to Ellen via Zoom from the comfort of his home in Miami, the 27year-old singer whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño was handed several certifications including, a 14X Platinum/Diamond certification for his hit single “HAWAÍ,” a 6X Platinum certification for the Remix recorded with Canadian singer, The Weekend and a 4X Platinum certificate for his album “Papi Juancho.”

Colombia singing star @Maluma received a 14X Platinum/Diamond certification for hit single #Hawai live on the air on the @TheEllenShow. #NBC6LatinBeat pic.twitter.com/TrsiXaNQm1 — Adriana Correa (@AdrianaNBC) March 6, 2021

During the interview, DeGeneres and Londoño discussed their mutual love for farm animals, his unique stage name as well as becoming the first male to appear on the cover of ELLE magazine in February.

The self-proclaimed “Pretty Boy” who has been collecting accolades since the beginning of his career at the age of 16 in his native Medellin, Colombia, is adding acting to his roster of accomplishments when he makes his debut on the Hollywood film “Married To Me” starring Jennifer Lopez and actor Owen Wilson.

Maluma is preparing to kick-off his “Papi Juancho Maluma” World Tour beginning September 2nd, 2021 in Sacramento, California.

This part of the North American leg will take Maluma through 25 cities including Ft. Myers, Orlando and Miami, with several other cities expected to be added soon.