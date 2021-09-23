Latin music artists and celebrities came out to shine Thursday at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the most prestigious and longest-running awards show that recognizes Latin music artists.

The event began with a glamorous arrival of the stars who walked the prestigious red carpet wearing their best designer looks.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Here are a few of our best picks.

PHOTOS: Some of the Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards