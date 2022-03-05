Sebastian Yatra Performs ‘Tacones Rojos' on The Tonight Show

This week, Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra hit yet another milestone in his career when he appeared as a musical guest on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The singer who calls South Florida home was invited to sing on Wednesday night his Spanish mega-hit “Tacones Rojos” (Red Pumps) off his latest album, “Dharma.”

Yatra who has over 29 million followers on Instagram, couldn’t contain his excitement and shared this post with his followers following his performance with the caption that read, “This really happened.”

The 27-year-old’s appearance on Late Night comes on the heels following the Academy Award nomination for his song contribution “Dos Oruguitas” (Two Caterpillars”) off of the Disney animated film “Encanto” soundtrack which received “Best Original Song” honoring the work of acclaimed composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Yatra is currently in the midst of his “Dharma” world tour that will take the singer through Mexico, Canada, Europe, South America and several cities across the United States including a stop right here in South Florida next October 1st, 2022.