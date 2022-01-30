Sebastian Yatra Releases New Album: “Dharma”

Colombian multi-platinum singer and composer Sebastian Yatra is one busy man these days.

From participating in the “Encanto” soundtrack, to earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas” (Two Caterpillars) and a possible Oscar nomination announcement coming up in February, the 27-year-old who calls Miami home just dropped his much-awaited album “Dharma” right here in South Florida on January 28 with an all-out album release party at LIV Night Club in Miami Beach, marking this his third studio album to date.

“I’m so happy about ‘Dharma’ because it’s an album that came together on its own,” Yatra said. “For the past three years I’ve been writing and expressing my emotions through my music without thinking of actually making an album, and at the end I had all these songs so I began thinking of a concept.”

Without putting much thought into it, the concept for “Dharma” came to Sebastian while reading “Sepians” a book about mankind and the importance of understanding the impact of our actions on the ecosystem.

“I called the album 'Dharma' because Dharma is the opposite of Karma which is about accepting your reality and accepting your emotions and not looking at those emotions as good or bad,” he said. “Emotions are just sensations, they exist, and we don’t have to run away from them.”

The tour for “Dharma” kicks off February 23 in Mexico with dates in the United States later in 2022, and just like the album the show it promises to be a therapeutic and cathartic experience like no other.

“When you go see the tour, you’re not just going to go see me sing and dance, you’re going to go see yourself reflected in all of these emotions through the music,” Yatra said. “All this is reflected in the cover art of the album with the mirrors and glass because there are so many ways of seeing ourselves but ultimately, we are the ones who decide how we see ourselves.”