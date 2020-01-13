Entertainment Stars Attend ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Movie Premiere in Miami Beach Published 1 hour ago Published 1 hour ago Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were among the bevy of stars who attended the "Bad Boys For Life" premiere at the Regal South Beach Theater in Miami Beach on Jan. 12, 2020. 9 photos 1/9 Getty Images Director Bilall Fallah, DJ Khaled, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Director Adil El Arbi arrive at the “Bad Boys For Life” Miami Premiere at Regal South Beach Theater on January 12, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. 2/9 NBC 6 NBC 6’s Kelly Blanco chats with directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi on the blue carpet for the “Bad Boys for Life” premiere. 3/9 Martin Lawrence and Will Smith at the Miami Beach premiere of "Bad Boys for Life." 4/9 NBC 6's Kelly Blanco chats with DJ Khaled at the "bad Boys for Life" premiere. 5/9 Jerry Bruckheimer speaks with NBC 6's Kelly Blanco at the "Bad Boys for Life" premiere in Miami Beach. 6/9 Getty Images Nastassja Bolivar attends the “Bad Boys For Life” Miami After Party at 1111 Lincoln Road on January 12, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment) 7/9 Martin Lawrence and Will Smith with NBC 6's Kelly Blanco at the "Bay Boys for Life" premiere. 8/9 Getty Images Bodine arrives at the “Bad Boys For Life” Miami Premiere at Regal South Beach Theater on January 12, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images) 9/9 Getty Images Daniela Di Giacomo arrives at the “Bad Boys For Life” Miami Premiere at Regal South Beach Theater on January 12, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images) This article tagged under: Miami BeachPREMIERE 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: See the Top Styles and Moments From the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards San Diego’s Cutest Critters PHOTOS: Strong Earthquakes Shake Puerto Rico CES 2020 in Pictures