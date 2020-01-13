Entertainment

Stars Attend ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Movie Premiere in Miami Beach

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were among the bevy of stars who attended the "Bad Boys For Life" premiere at the Regal South Beach Theater in Miami Beach on Jan. 12, 2020.

9 photos
1/9
Getty Images
Director Bilall Fallah, DJ Khaled, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Director Adil El Arbi arrive at the “Bad Boys For Life” Miami Premiere at Regal South Beach Theater on January 12, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
2/9
NBC 6
NBC 6’s Kelly Blanco chats with directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi on the blue carpet for the “Bad Boys for Life” premiere.
3/9
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith at the Miami Beach premiere of "Bad Boys for Life."
4/9
NBC 6's Kelly Blanco chats with DJ Khaled at the "bad Boys for Life" premiere.
5/9
Jerry Bruckheimer speaks with NBC 6's Kelly Blanco at the "Bad Boys for Life" premiere in Miami Beach.
6/9
Getty Images
Nastassja Bolivar attends the “Bad Boys For Life” Miami After Party at 1111 Lincoln Road on January 12, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)
7/9
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith with NBC 6's Kelly Blanco at the "Bay Boys for Life" premiere.
8/9
Getty Images
Bodine arrives at the “Bad Boys For Life” Miami Premiere at Regal South Beach Theater on January 12, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)
9/9
Getty Images
Daniela Di Giacomo arrives at the “Bad Boys For Life” Miami Premiere at Regal South Beach Theater on January 12, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachPREMIERE

More Photo Galleries

Photos: See the Top Styles and Moments From the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards
Photos: See the Top Styles and Moments From the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards
San Diego’s Cutest Critters
San Diego’s Cutest Critters
PHOTOS: Strong Earthquakes Shake Puerto Rico
PHOTOS: Strong Earthquakes Shake Puerto Rico
CES 2020 in Pictures
CES 2020 in Pictures
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us