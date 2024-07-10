7-Eleven Slurpee Day: Here's how to get your free Slurpee

What to Know Slurpee Day is celebrated at convenience stores each year

Enjoy a small free Slurpee on July 11 at 7-Eleven, while supplies last; 7REWARDS members may enjoy a second free small Slurpee, as well as other perks

MTN DEW Freedom Fusion is the special, limited-time flavor, "but every Slurpee drink flavor is available for customers' enjoyment"

7-Eleven Day comes around once every year and occurs on a date that is hard to forget: July 11, or 7/11.

On Thursday, July 11, Slurpee Day 2024 will take place, as a way for the retailer to thank customers for "their loyal patronage and continued support" in the form of a free small slurpee.

New this year, MTN DEW Freedom Fusion, a limited-time flavor will be on tap at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the country, "but every Slurpee drink flavor is available for customers’ enjoyment."

7REWARDS members can enjoy $1 Deals on snacks through July 23, while an "EXTRA FREE small Slurpee" will be added to their account to be redeemed any time in July. (Just use 7REWARDS at checkout and review the FAQ.)

7-Eleven is partnering with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in honor of the convenience store chain's 97th birthday; look for an exclusive cup designed by 7-year-old Nolan who received treatment for retinoblastoma at CHRISTUS Children's hospital in Texas.

You can read more about Nolan's journey and his cool cup at this site, as well as how you can round up during check-out at 7-Eleven or donate to the hospital network; the campaign is on through Aug. 27.