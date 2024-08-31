Capri Sun responds to rumors that it's getting rid of its iconic pouches

Capri Sun says it will “never disrespect the pouch.”

Rumors have recently been swirling that the brand, known for its 6-ounce juice pouches, was ditching the drink’s iconic containers for 12-ounce bottles aimed at adults.

However, in an Aug. 30 Instagram post, Capri Sun said that’s not the case.

“Don’t believe everything you read on the internet — we’d never disrespect the pouch and they’re here to stay!” the company said. “Starting next week you can buy a whole pallet of Capri Sun pouches. Find us at Walmart.”

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Capri Sun is releasing a pallet of 3,800+ pouched drinks for purchase at Walmart.

Capri Sun

In a press release, Capri Sun noted that it's launching a pallet of 3,800+ Capri Sun pouches exclusively at Walmart starting next week.

As for the rumors about the 12-ounce bottles hitting stores, Capri Sun tells TODAY.com that is still happening — just not this year. The brand explained that its bottled drinks will not be replacing the pouches — they’ll be sold separately.

“The single-serve bottles are an innovation slated for next year!” the brand says. “The pouches are here to stay!”

Fans who are interested in the Capri Sun bottles can find more information about it in the new year when the company starts to roll out more information.

So far, fans seem relieved in response to the news.

“THANK GOD 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😈😈😈🎸,” one person commented on Capri Sun’s Instagram post.

Another said, “Good idk what I wouldn’t done if the pouch disappeared.”

Before the clarifying news, fans took to TikTok to share their outrage about Capri Sun possibly getting rid of its pouches. At the time, many thought it was true.

“I essentially live on the internet so to see something that truly floors me, it takes a lot,” one fan said on TikTok. “Capri Sun switching to bottles stopped me in my tracks for all the wrong reasons! No! Capri Sun pouches, right? That’s what makes a Capri Sun a Capri Sun. If you’re in a bottle, you’re just a drink then. Give me the pouch! Give me the straw!”

Another TikTok user agreed, saying that the beauty of Capri Sun is drinking it through the pouches, even if it might be hard to do so.

“We all know Capri Sun, right? Well, they just announced they’re launching something, and I think it should be illegal,” he said. “Why the hell are they launching bottles? The only reason Capri Sun tastes good is that little plastic straw that is impossible to get into that pouch. Who thought this was a good idea? Capri Sun, shame on you.”

Another TikToker joined in on the conversation, saying they were shocked by the rumors.

“This is one of the biggest changes the food and drug space has seen, honestly, ever,” he said.

“This is wild,” he added. “Capri Sun has always been known for their pouches. They’ve been around for so many years, but to just change it up like this and get rid of it is honestly a shame. And I understand why they did it, but I will say, I was genuinely shocked when I saw this, this morning.”

“They’re completely revamping what they’re doing, their marketing, their packaging, their logo staying the same, but I’m not going to want to walk in and get a bottled Capri Sun,” the fan continued. “I feel like so much of the charm was poking your straw into that little plastic pouch. The bottle is just not going to hit the same so I’m really interested to see how this actually does once they unveil it. But it’s just so nostalgic, and I’m sad that they’re completely doing away with it.”

In the comments, people mostly said they don't support the bottles.

“This just looks like it won’t taste the same,” one person commented.

Another added, “This is worse than Snapple going from glass bottles to plastic bottles. I haven’t had a Snapple in years.”

While Capri Sun has since put the rumors to rest, the brand did receive a lot of positive reviews for its new 96-ounce bottled drinks it released earlier this year.

Y’all my dream has come true — Capri Sun made a jug of their juice at Costco!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/i8iDpyFB5Y — ✨👼🏽yung mina 🐞🌹✨ (@yungmina_acnh) May 10, 2024

The 55-year-old company explained that it came out with the popular innovation after fans implored them for years to release a larger serving size than the pouches.

The company noted that between 2020 and 2023, 76% of the suggestions received by its call center were from folks wanting a bigger product size.

“With this larger format, everyone, including kids at heart, can bring a piece of their epic childhood to parties, summer gatherings and even dinnertime at home,” Jordan Mann, Capri Sun’s senior brand manager, said in a statement at the time. “We’re now able to delight those fans that grew up on Capri Sun with an offering that suits their needs. They’ve outgrown the serving size of the pouch, but not their love for Capri Sun.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: