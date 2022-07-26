Choco Tacos Are Officially Being Discontinued by Klondike and People Are Not Happy

Taco ‘bout a bummer.

Klondike has officially discontinued the famous Choco Taco, and fans of the sweet treat are not happy.

Here’s the scoop: In a series of tweets on Monday, the ice cream brand confirmed that they would no longer be making its taco-shaped dessert.

“Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct packs,” read a tweet by Klondike in response to a user who asked about the discontinuation. “Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide.”

TODAY has reached out to Klondike for additional comment.

In another response to an outraged fan, Klondike tweeted that “a necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco.”

“We know this may be very disappointing, and hope you’ll try our other delicious frozen treats!” the tweet continued.

However, it appeared as if the Choco Taco may one day resurface —but via ice cream trucks.

“We know Choco Taco is a huge fan favorite and a top seller for our out-of-home business, so this is particularly painful,” another Klondike tweet read. “We’re working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years.”

By late Monday, Choco Taco began trending on Twitter with many people screaming for ice cream.

“Questioning my own Choco Taco consumption habits. Could I have eaten more? How many would I have to eat?” one person tweeted.

“Were the four decades of demand for the Choco Taco not enough for them,” another asked.

Another tweeted: “Rest In Peace Choco Taco. Thank you for being part of my childhood.”

“Little Miss really sad about this Choco Taco news,” one person wrote, referencing the latest meme craze of parodying the classic “Little Miss Sunshine” with relatable takes.

Some people, on the other hand, used emotional scenes and clips to express their real emotions.

People trying to process the loss of Choco Taco

However, others chimed in by writing how they didn’t mind never having a waffle taco-shaped ice cream ever again — or for the first time.

“Choco-tacos were… bad. This makes room for Strawberry Shortcake options,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “I am both outraged that Klondike is killing the Choco Taco, and also not sure if I’ve ever eaten one.”

In response to the news, one person wrote, “Good. Choco taco was mid at best.”

“As a Canadian I’ll admit I had no idea what a choco taco was,” another added.

“I’m glad the choco taco is gone, it wasn’t even good,” one person tweeted.

One person was also skeptical about never seeing a Choco Taco ever again, writing, “Next summer, the choco taco will make a triumphant though limited time return. Then it will be back in trucks and freezer sections a few months later. We’ve done this a hundred times. I’m so exhausted.”

The Choco Taco was invented by Alan Drazen in 1983, according to Eater. It was first made available as an ice cream truck-only treat by Philadelphia company Jack & Jill before being owned by Unilever.

For a brief period, Choco Tacos were also sold at Taco Bell. In February of this year, the fast-food chain re-partnered with Klondike to bring back the dessert for a limited time.

