Disney Princess Wedding Gowns Are Coming to a Bridal Boutique Near You

If visions of your wedding day include dancing through the bayou with your prince or floating down the beach in a mermaid-inspired gown, your dreams may come true. Disney's new line of wedding dresses is hitting boutiques in 2020.

Allure Bridals has announced its first Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection, a set of 16 different styles, silhouettes and fabrics inspired by princesses like Ariel, Belle and Tiana. The collection, which will debut during New York Bridal Fashion Week in April 2020 and hit stores shortly after, includes romantic ballgowns and mermaid trains and will range in price from $1,200 to $2,500.

Seven of the 16 styles will be offered exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York City and Toronto. Also known as Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection, the higher-end line will range in price from $3,500 to $10,000 and feature a Princess Tiana-inspired gown covered in shimmering vines and blossoms, inspired by the bayou setting in "The Princess and the Frog."

"So many brides grow up admiring their favorite Disney princess characters and are inspired by their journeys," said Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum in a press release about the new line, available in sizes 0-30. "We are honored to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life."

But is there a market for Disney-loving brides?

Rebecca Burkard, a teacher from Kansas, and her husband, Bret, added Disney-themed touches to their 2008 wedding, which they held in Burkard's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

"I incorporated a few classic Disney movies into the day," Burkard told TODAY Style. "My cake was 'Sleeping Beauty'-themed, my bridesmaids wore Cinderella-blue dresses and my flowers were themed around 'Alice in Wonderland.' This was all prior to Disney bridal stuff being a huge thing and it was before Etsy. I just had to be as creative as I could."

Burkard says if Disney wedding dresses had existed when she tied the knot, she'd have been all in.

"There's nothing any Disney-obsessed adult would want more than to be a real-life Disney princess," said Burkard. "I feel like my dress was amazing, but to embrace or embody a Disney princess for a day would be a dream come true."

Katelyn Cushey married her husband, Preston, in 2015 at Disney's wedding pavilion at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa at Walt Disney World. The couple added small, Disney-themed elements to their big day. (That included Swarovski Mickey Mouse crystals on the unity candles used in the ceremony and "Beauty and the Beast"-themed tables at the reception.)

"Disney is important to us because it holds so much nostalgic value," said Cushey. "We didn't want a full-blown Disney wedding but we did decide to have one not-so-subtle touch: We arrived and left the wedding venue in Cinderella's carriage, equipped with miniature horses and a coachman and footman. It was truly magical and I felt like a princess."

Cushey's wedding gown was inspired by the princesses she loves — Belle and Cinderella — and the 30-year-old says she enjoyed having a vast array of dresses to choose from at the bridal boutique. And she felt beautiful.

"That was more important than picking a dress solely because it was a Disney princess wedding dress would be," said Cushey. "I think the magic of my dress was that it made me feel like a princess, not that I was a princess because I specifically bought a Disney-princess dress."

