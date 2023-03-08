Disney Diehards Rejoice: The Famed Dole Whip Is Coming to a Freezer Section Near You

A Disneyland theme park tropical favorite treat will soon be in the frozen foods section at a grocery store near you, Dole foods just announced.

The famed Dole Whip -- you've seen the long lines in Adventureland at the Tiki Juice Bar and Aloha Isle-- is a summer day staple at Disney parks.

"This counter outside Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room also serves pineapple juice and DOLE WHIP® floats," Disney says on its website.

The Dole Whip is a soft-serve style dairy-free frozen treat that comes in pineapple flavor.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Dole just announced that at long last, you won't have to spend a small fortune on a park ticket to indulge.

Frozen Indulgences: Dole Whip® in pineapple, mango, and strawberry will be available at your local grocery store.

The products will debut, among others, March 7-11, 2023 at Expo West. It isn't clear when exactly they'll hit shelves.