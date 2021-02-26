Brooklyn

NYC Steakhouse Stunt: A Wax Don Draper Hanging at the Bar

Draper can be found by the restaurant's bar, naturally, while Michael Strahan, Jimmy Fallon, Al Roker and Audrey Hepburn are seated at tables that have to remain empty under New York's coronavirus restrictions

A wax statue of actor John Hamm as character Don Draper
AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

It’s a promotion that could be straight out of the “Mad Men” Don Draper playbook.

Brooklyn’s famed Peter Luger Steak House has teamed with Madame Tussauds to have celebrity wax figures mingle with patrons, promoting the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions on indoor dining in New York City.

A wax Jon Hamm — known for his portrayal of ad executive Draper in the hit TV series — could be found at the restaurant’s bar Friday with a cocktail in hand. Other figures on loan from Madame Tussauds include Michael Strahan, Jimmy Fallon, Al Roker and Audrey Hepburn in Holly Golightly of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” mode.

Wax statues of Audrey Hepburn and Michael Strahan occupy one of the tables at Peter Luger Steakhouse on Friday. Five statues, on loan from Madame Tussauds, will occupy unused tables during COVID-19 occupancy restrictions.

Peter Luger “thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic,” said restaurant vice president Daniel Turtel.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Scene

banana bread 19 hours ago

This Reddit-Famous Banana Bread Recipe Has Been in 1 Family for 4 Generations

Peppa Pig Feb 26

Snort! A Peppa Pig Theme Park Is Coming to Florida: Here's What We Know

As of Friday, restaurants in the city were allowed to fill 35 percent of their indoor seats, up from 25 percent previously.

Peter Luger, in business for more than 130 years, will keep the mannequins until Monday. After that, they’ll return to the recently reopened Madame Tussauds in midtown Manhattan.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Brooklynfoodweird newsweird
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us