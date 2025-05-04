28 best food deals this week, from Subway to Taco Bell

Considering cutting back on eating out amid rising costs? You’re not alone.

But as the cost of living continues to rise, restaurants are pulling out all the stops to lure consumers in and that means there are plenty of discounts to be found.

In this edition of our weekly deals roundup, TODAY.com is sharing the best food and beverage discounts for the week of May 4 — 11. (Keep in mind that there are deals for Cinco de Mayo, Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week, too.) All that’s left for you to do is decide which ones are tempting your taste buds the most!

Auntie Anne’s

Between May 5 — 11, Auntie Anne’s customers can score $10 in rewards when they purchase $30 in gift cards.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins rewards members can take advantage of the following deals through May 31:

Medium Lava Colada for $4.

$5 off a cake purchase of $35 or more.

Bojangles

To celebrate Bo-Berry Week, Bojangles is running the following daily deals this week in the chain’s app:

May 5: 20% off a dozen Bo-Berry Cookies (code: BOBERRY1).

May 6: Free Bo-Berry Biscuit with any order (code: BOBERRY2).

May 7: Free Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuit with any order (app exclusive) (code: BOBERRY3).

May 8: Buy one, get one free Bo-Berry Biscuits (code: BOBERRY4).

May 9: Buy one, get one free Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuits (code: BOBERRY5).

Chili’s

Chili’s is selling its margarita of the month, the Radical ‘Rita, for $6 throughout the month of May.

Cinnabon

Between May 2 — 11, Cinnabon customers will get $10 in rewards (valid between June 16 — July 31) when they purchase $30 in gift cards.

Gopuff

This week, Gopuff FAM members can save 40% off Mother’s Day bundles.

Grimaldi’s

Between 3 — 5 p.m. each day, Grimaldi’s offers dine-in customers the following promotions:

$10 cocktails

$3 off starters and salads

$2 off beer, wine and mocktails

Jamba

Between May 2 — 11, Jamba customers will get $10 in rewards (valid between June 16 — Aug. 30) when they purchase $30 in gift cards.

Keurig

Through May 23, Keurig customers can take advantage of the brand’s Price Lock Event. Here’s how it works: New auto-delivery subscribers can lock in K-Cup pod prices through the end of the year while shopping on Keurig.com and save 25%.

Kind

Through May 9, Kind is offering the following discounts on its snacks on Amazon:

Kona Grill

Through May 11, Kona Grill customers who purchase $200 in gift cards online will receive a $60 bonus.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Through May 11, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken rewards members can score double points on any order. Additionally, customers who text MOM to 1-833-468-1835 will get a special offer of 4x points for any order they place on May 11.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is currently offering Fish and Chicken Plank baskets for just $6 to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Additionally, the restaurant is running the following app promotions between May 4 — 10 for rewards members:

May 1 — 10: Free family size fries with a purchase of $10 or more

May 5: 2 for $5 fish tacos

May 10: $5 Shrimp Sea Shares

Maple Street Biscuit Company

Maple Street Biscuit Company is hosting its inaugural Five & Dime Day on May 10. To celebrate, customers can order the chain's Five & Dime biscuit sandwich for just $5.10 in-store while supplies last.

McAlister’s Deli

Between May 5 — 11, McAlister’s Deli customers will get $10 in rewards (valid between June 16 — Aug. 16) when they purchase $30 in gift cards.

Mountain Mike’s

Mountain Mike’s has the following two deals planned for this week:

May 6 — 9: 15% off all pizzas with the code APPRECIATE25.

May 8 — 11: $3 off a heart-shaped pizza with the code HEARTMOM3.

Noble Fresh Cart

Through May 6, seafood and meat delivery service Noble Fresh Cart is selling a Mother’s Day Chirashi Set for $215.74 (a 25% discount).

Panda Express

Through May 11, Panda Express customers can purchase $30 in online gift cards and score an $8 bonus card that can be redeemed through July 31.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co. has two limited-time offers:

Great American Pancake Trio (starting at $4.99) at participating locations: Comes with three pancakes (classic buttermilk, chocolate chip, blueberry or strawberry).

Half-priced appetizers daily between 4 — 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

On Fridays, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille customers can get a lunch portion of the chain’s Famous Pork Chop dinner entrée for $19 between 10:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. at all locations.

PrimoHoagies

PrimoHoagies rewards members can order Primo size Italian, Turkey & Cheese and Ham & Cheese hoagies for $7 on May 5 at participating locations nationwide. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is currently running a three-course Shrimp Sensation deal for $19.99. In addition to shrimp, the meal comes with the choice of salad or soup plus a side.

Schlotzsky’s

Between May 5 — 11, Schlotzsky’s customers will get $10 in rewards (valid between June 16 — July 31) when they purchase $30 in gift cards.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse customers who purchase $200 in gift cards online will score a $60 bonus through May 11.

Subway

Subway’s $6.99 Any Footlong deal is back and available through May 31. Here’s how it works: Customers can score any footlong sandwich for $6.99 on the chain’s app or website with the code 699FL. The offer can’t be combined with other deals and excludes Footlong Snacks.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell has the following deals on May 6:

$1 five-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets for the first 20,000 rewards members at 2 p.m.

$1 Taco Supreme for the first 20,000 rewards members at 3 p.m.

$1 five-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets or Taco Supreme for the first 20,000 rewards members at 4 p.m.

Free Seasoned Beef Soft Taco with $15+ order for Uber One Student customers

Additionally, the fast-food chain is running the following deals:

May 8 — 21: Free Crunchy or Soft Taco with nuggets (five-piece or 10-piece a la carte purchase) in the chain’s app.

May 1 — 31: 5% off every Uber One Student order (maximum discount of $9) for Uber One Student Customers.

May 3 — 5: Free Nachos Bell Grande with $20+ on DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Velvet Taco

Through May 6, Velvet Taco customers can order a Double Stacked Beef Taco for just $4.95.

White Castle

White Castle customers can save 20% off any order May 9 — 11. For online orders, use the code WCMOM.

