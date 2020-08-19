New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Announced for 2021 Season

Girl Scout cookie sales may have hit a snag during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but the troops are soldiering on to introduce a new cookie next year that tastes (and looks) like a crunchy version of a beloved breakfast staple.

Toast-Yay! cookies will join classics like Thin Mints and Samoas in the Girl Scouts' cookie lineup in 2021.

Inspired by the flavors of French toast, the Toast-Yay! is an adorable toast-shaped cookie dipped in white icing. The classic Girl Scout trefoil shape is imprinted on each cookie.

TODAY Food editors got an early taste of the new cookie and loved the subtle notes of cinnamon paired within the buttery, crunchy cookie that wasn't too sweet. The thin layer of icing also melts in your mouth. Lovers of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal won't be disappointed.

In 2020, Girl Scouts debuted Lemon-Ups, a zesty, crispy lemon cookie that was a hit with TODAY anchors. The organization also updated its packaging to feature Girl Scout experiences, such as canoeing, camping, learning about space and participating in various community service activities.

In 2019, Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies made their debut. Those cookies were the first to be added to the lineup since the debut of the wildly popular Girl Scout S'more Cookies in 2016.

According to Girl Scouts of the USA, there are nearly 1.7 million girls currently participating in the organization. In addition to raising funds for activities, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to run their own small businesses and think like entrepreneurs.

However, like many food enterprises, Girl Scouts faced several hurdles while trying to sell their cookies during the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis. The organization found ways to adapt during the pandemic, including the expansion of its online ordering for home delivery offering.

Through the Girl Scouts Cookie Care program, customers were able to order cookies from participating councils or donate them directly to first responders, volunteers and other community heroes.

"In the 2021 season, Girl Scouts will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative 'virtual cookie booths' on social media (with parental supervision)," said a press release announcing the new cookie. "Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls’ safety top priority."

Toast-Yay! cookies will be joining the Girl Scout cookie lineup in January, so breakfast fans still have some time to calculate just how many boxes to order next year.

Girl Scouts of the USA suggests checking in with your local council about timing and cookie availability.

