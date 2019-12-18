Google Compiles List of Most-Searched Holiday Gifts

Christmas Day is a week away and shipping deadlines for rush delivery are fast approaching. If you haven't finished your holiday gift shopping and are still wondering what to give to that friend or family member who is hard to shop for, Google is offering some help.
The popular search engine has compiled a list of trending gift searches in the U.S. for the 2019 holiday season. Spanning ages and interests, Google's Shopping 100 highlights categories like tech, kitchen, toys and games, accessories and apparel, gaming, sports and fitness, home goods and personal care.
From cold-weather apparel to vacuum cleaners and Zuru Mini Brands Mystery Capsules, Google says it hopes these trends help inspire some good ideas.
See the top three trending items in each category below. You can see Google's full Shopping 100 list of trending gifts here:
TECH
- Google Home
- Xiaomi Mi Note Smartphone
- NVIDIA Shield TV
KITCHEN GEAR
- Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker
- Calphalon Toaster Oven
- Ninja Coffee Bar Coffee Maker
TOYS AND GAMES
- ZURU 5 Surprise Minin Brands Mystery Capsule
- Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit
- Osmo Genius Kit
ACCESSORIES AND APPAREL
- Columbia Ice Maiden Boots
- The North Face Retro Nuptse Jacket
- Reebok + Pyer Moss Slip-On Sneakers
GAMING
- Death Stranding PlayStation 4
- Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller
- AtGames Legends Flashback
SPORTS AND FITNESS
- Razor RipStik Caster Board
- Concept2 Model D Rowing Machine
- Paw Patrol Youth Bike
HOME GOODS
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum
- Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Vacuum
- Dyson Multi Floor Vacuum
PERSONAL CARE
- Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Cream
- Waterpik Sonic-Fusion
- Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick