Aside from usual holiday gift spending, many people are planning their grocery shopping lists for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah dinners.

Though inflation has “shown signs of cooling,” according to CNBC, some items at the holiday dinner table will cost a bit more than last year.

Data from Statista shows 81% of Americans plan to have a home-cooked holiday dinner this year.

Use the interactive tool below to see how much holiday food items like turkey, ham and potatoes cost on average this year in the U.S., compared to 2022.

The tool uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the American Farm Bureau Federation.