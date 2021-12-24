Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve Hours: Here's When Major Stores Will Be Open Friday

Whether doing some last-minute shopping or grabbing food to prepare for holiday parties, you may need to run out to the stores this Christmas Eve.

A number of stores major retailers will be open on Christmas Eve, though many for limited hours, and closed on Christmas Day.

Here's a general list of major retail stores and their planned Christmas Eve hours.

Always make sure to check your local store before heading out.

Ace Hardware
Open regular hours on Christmas Eve at most locations

Apple Store
Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Barnes & Noble
Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Bed Bath and Beyond
Depends on location, but most will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Best Buy
Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Costco
Depends on location, but many will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

CVS
Depends on location, but many will be open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Dick's Sporting Goods
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Dollar General
Closes at 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Dollar Tree
Depends on location, but most will have limited hours Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

GameStop
Depends on location, but many will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Hobby Lobby
Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Home Depot
Depends on location, but many will be open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

HomeGoods
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Ikea
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Jewel-Osco
Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Kohl's
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Lowe's
Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Macy's
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Michael's Craft Store
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack
Depends on location, but most close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Office Depot
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Old Navy
Depends on location, but most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Petco
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

REI
Depends on location, but many will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Ross
Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Sam's Club
Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Target
Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Trader Joe's
Closes at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Ulta Beauty
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Walgreens
Depends on location, but most stores will be open with regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Walmart
Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Whole Foods Market
Depends on location, but most stores will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

