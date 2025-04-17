Millions of colorful eggs will be hidden and found this Sunday.

Easter may be a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after he was crucified by the Romans on Good Friday more than 2,000 years ago. But many who celebrate, particularly children, primarily associate the day with eggs, chocolate and the Easter Bunny.

Oh, and can't forget the Peeps!

So, what exactly do eggs and chocolate bunnies have to do with this religious holiday? And when did the first Easter egg hunt take place? And where exactly did the Easter Bunny even come from??

These traditions began a long, long time ago -- centuries before a dozen eggs cost a whopping $6.25.

Learn how these Easter festivities started before you hide those colorful hard-boiled eggs...or the plastic cost-effective variety.

What do eggs have to do with Easter?

The egg symbolizes new life, and Easter eggs are said to represent Jesus' emergence from the tomb and resurrection, according to History.com.

When exactly that metaphor was first applied, however, is uncertain.

Easter eggs may have originated in medieval Europe and been unrelated to any Christian tradition. Some historians believe Easter eggs came from Anglo-Saxon festivals in the spring to celebrate pagan goddess Eostre.

The goddess, who may be the namesake of Easter, represented the dawn in spring, and eggs were buried and eaten during the festival. Eggs are believed to be a symbol of fertility and the rebirth of nature in spring after the dead of winter.

Why do we color Easter eggs?

The explanations for coloring Easter eggs are as wide ranging as the colors used to dye them.

The tradition, according to History, dates to at least the 13th century. One theory suggests eggs were forbidden during Lent, leading people to paint them until permitted to eat them on Easter to commemorate the end of their fasting.

In the Orthodox tradition, eggs are painted red to symbolize the blood Jesus shed on the cross, per Britannica.

Where does the Easter egg hunt tradition come from?

The first Easter egg hunt is believed to have taken place in Germany around the 17th century.

Martin Luther, a Protestant reformer, is said to have organized egg hunts for his congregation, with men hiding eggs for women and children to find, according to English Heritage.

Egg rolling also became a popular children’s activity, and the White House held its first Easter egg roll in 1878 during Rutherford Hayes’ presidency. Some consider egg rolling symbolic of the stone blocking Jesus’ tomb being rolled away, leading to his resurrection.

Where did the Easter Bunny come from?

It's the spring version of Santa Claus, but instead of presents and stocking stuffers, the Easter Bunny brings candy and eggs.

The Easter Bunny's origins are unclear, but rabbits have long symbolized fertility and new life because of their high reproduction rate, according to History.com.

"According to some sources, the Easter bunny first arrived in America in the 1700s with German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania and transported their tradition of an egg-laying hare called “Osterhase” or “Oschter Haws,” per History.com. "Their children made nests in which this creature could lay its colored eggs. Eventually, the custom spread across the United States and the fabled rabbit’s Easter morning deliveries expanded to include chocolate and other types of candy and gifts, while decorated baskets replaced nests. Additionally, children often left out carrots for the bunny in case he got hungry from all his hopping."

