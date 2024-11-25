Should you eat anything before your big Thanksgiving meal? Dietitians weigh in

Thanksgiving is upon us, and many people are gearing up for the turkey feast with all the fixings. A popular strategy for eating as much food as possible is to fast all day in preparation for the big festivities and start the meal with an empty belly.

But, is skipping meals before the big holiday dinner recommended?

Dietitians say this Thanksgiving eating plan sets you up for failure, but the reason has nothing to do with calories or eating healthy.

Learn why dietitians say you shouldn’t skip meals leading into the Thanksgiving feast and when and what to eat beforehand.

Why you shouldn't skip pre-Thanksgiving meals

Even though I’m a dietitian who promotes healthy eating daily, I think you should eat whatever the heck you want on Thanksgiving Day.

Food supplies nourishment and calories, but it also provides joy and comfort. If you look forward to eating foods like sweet potato casserole, turkey with gravy and cranberry sauce, then dig in! One day of indulgent eating won’t make or break your health. Nicole Rodriguez, a New York-based registered dietitian adds, “Thanksgiving is about so much more than food, it’s also about family, friends, appreciation, great conversation.”

Thanksgiving is a day you should thoroughly savor from start to finish. However, depriving yourself of food until the turkey dinner may interfere with your enjoyment of the day.

Skipping meals causes extreme hunger, which is not only distracting but leads to overeating and eating too quickly. Overeating causes you to feel terrible after the big meal.

“In fact, your body will appreciate being fed at regular times, setting you up for success as you enter the eating occasions later in the day,” says Elizabeth Shaw, registered dietitian and author of “Instant Pot Cookbook for Dummies.”

And if you have a drink or two while preparing the Thanksgiving bird, make sure you eat some food to help metabolize the alcohol.

Instead of fasting all day in preparation for the Thanksgiving meal, use these dietitian-approved tips that will allow you to eat what you want and still feel good after the meal.

When and how much should you eat before the Thanksgiving meal?

Everyone eats turkey and all the fixings at different times of the day, so it’s important to consider that when planning your meals. If you’re eating in the early afternoon, Rodriguez suggests a breakfast that hits the “power triangle” of protein, fiber and heart-healthy fat a few hours before. If your family sits down for a turkey dinner, have a well-balanced breakfast in the morning and lunch two to four hours before.

Shaw notes, “Eating balanced meals or snacks that include a protein and fiber source may help prevent mindlessly grazing on appetizers before the feast hits the table." Plus, you may feel less inclined to eat those dishes that don’t really wow you, Shaw says.

What should you eat before your Thanksgiving meal?

The pre-Thanksgiving meal doesn’t need to be complicated. Rodriguez suggests oatmeal, overnight oats, smoothies, avocado toast or a veggie omelet for breakfast. These options are packed with fiber and protein to keep you full.

For lunch, opt for something simple, like cottage cheese on multi-grain toast, a whole wheat wrap with chopped veggies, chickpeas and some dressing, a cup of lentil soup or a turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato.

The bottom line

Eat what you want on Thanksgiving. There’s no need to deprive yourself of pumpkin or apple pie. Savor these dishes that come around only once a year.

But don't enter the meal with a bottomless pit in your stomach. Eating a pre-feast breakfast or lunch can help you enjoy the foods you love without ending up with a stomach ache.

